Facebook brings Instant Articles to Messenger

Starting today, Facebook’s Instant Articles aren’t just limited to the traditional app but is now available in the company’s Messenger app in Android. It will be available on the iPhone in the coming weeks.

With Instant Articles, you’re able to view the entirety of an article without launching a separate browser and leaving Facebook. In Messenger, you’ll see a small lightning bolt icon in the top right of an image when the Instant Article option is available. Tap it to open the whole article up within the app.

Publishers have to opt-in to Instant Articles in order for their stories to be included in the feature. The program was originally limited to a small group of selected publications, but is now open to all publishers.