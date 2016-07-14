Report: Donald Trump will pick Mike Pence as his running mate

Donald Trump‘s advisers have told Republican officials that he will pick Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate, three sources tell the New York Times. Trump has said he will make an official announcement on Friday morning in New York.

Pence hasn’t always been on Trump’s side. Last December, he tweeted that Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the country was “offensive and unconstitutional.”

How long before this gets deleted? pic.twitter.com/wEXyBhBVjS — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 14, 2016

[Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]