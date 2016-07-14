Elizabeth Warren calls for a probe into Airbnb

There’s no question that Airbnb and short-term rental sites of its ilk are disruptive—but the question is, disruptive for whom? That’s what Senator Elizabeth Warren wants federal regulators to figure out. Expressing concern that short-term rentals “may be exacerbating housing shortages and driving up the cost of housing in our communities,” Warren joined two other lawmakers in urging the Federal Trade Commission to probe the industry dominated by Airbnb.