Nintendo’s new console is a retro gamer’s dream

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

Forget virtual reality, accelerometers, or even wireless controllers. The next console to be released by Nintendo is light on technology and heavy on nostalgia. The NES Classic Edition is a more compact reissue of the classic NES video game console, which was first released in 1983. 

 The $60 device will ship in November with 30 games pre-loaded onto it—just in time for the holidays. It’s a wonder Nintendo didn’t make this move sooner, especially given the lackluster sales of the Wii U. But whatever, we’ll take it. 

