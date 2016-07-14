“Trump would be a disaster for innovation,” write 145 tech leaders

“We believe in an inclusive country that fosters opportunity, creativity, and a level playing field,” the letter reads. “Donald Trump does not.” It continues:

He campaigns on anger, bigotry, fear of new ideas and new people, and a fundamental belief that America is weak and in decline. We have listened to Donald Trump over the past year and we have concluded: Trump would be a disaster for innovation. His vision stands against the open exchange of ideas, free movement of people, and productive engagement with the outside world that is critical to our economy — and that provide the foundation for innovation and growth.