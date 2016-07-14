“Trump would be a disaster for innovation,” write 145 tech leaders

A host of tech luminaries have teamed up to pen an open letter on—where else?—Medium denouncing Donald Trump‘s candidacy for president. The letter is signed by the who’s who of Silicon Valley: Stewart Butterfield, Padmasree Warrior, Troy Carter, Steve Wozniak, Aaron Levie, and Pierre Omidyar, to name a few.
“We believe in an inclusive country that fosters opportunity, creativity, and a level playing field,” the letter reads. “Donald Trump does not.” It continues:
He campaigns on anger, bigotry, fear of new ideas and new people, and a fundamental belief that America is weak and in decline. We have listened to Donald Trump over the past year and we have concluded: Trump would be a disaster for innovation. His vision stands against the open exchange of ideas, free movement of people, and productive engagement with the outside world that is critical to our economy — and that provide the foundation for innovation and growth.