Morning intel: Clinton and Trump tied in poll, Obama takes part in town hall on race

• The latest New York Times /CBS News poll indicates that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump would both receive 40% of support from voters —a departure from previous polls that reported Clinton had a six-percentage-point lead.

• The New York Times obtained the lineup for the Republican National Convention, which includes Rudy Giuliani, Peter Thiel, and Tim Tebow—but conspicuously does not list Sarah Palin as a speaker.

• President Obama is participating in a town hall on race that will be broadcast today on ABC and other Disney-owned networks. This comes as race relations are at the worst they have been during the Obama presidency.

• The Japanese messaging app Line starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange today (and in Tokyo on Friday), in what will likely be the year’s biggest tech IPO to date.