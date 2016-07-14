Pokémon “Oh, no!” The game will soon have ads

Your ad-free experience of Pokémon Go will soon be changing. Niantic, the game developer behind Nintendo’s hit, is bringing in-game advertising to Pokémon Go’s augmented reality world, reports Campaign. But fear not, the advertising won’t be in the form of tacky banners. Instead Niantic is allowing retailers and restaurants to become sponsored Pokémon Go locations. That sort of advertising could be highly lucrative for brick-and-mortar outfits as they could literally attract players into their stores with the promise of finding imaginary creatures.