Over 1,000 “Pokémon Go” players per night are descending on a playground in Australia

The playground is found in a suburb of Sydney called Rhodes. As for why it attracts such a large group of players, the playground has three Pokéstops right by each other, meaning players can capture three times the Pokémon, items, and XP. But while fans of Pokémon Go love the spot, local residents are infuriated. As one person told BuzzFeed:
“The place is in complete chaos with crowds of well over 1,000 per night. There is a massive level of noise after midnight, uncontrollable traffic, excessive rubbish, smokers, drunk people, people who are ‘camping’ in the site, and even people peddling mobile phone chargers.”
[Image: Facebook/Vincent Chu]