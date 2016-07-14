advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy 7 is outselling Apple’s iPhone 6s

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

New data from Kantar Worldpanel shows that Samsung is outselling Apple in U.S. smartphone sales. In the three months ending in May, Samsung smartphones accounted for 37% of all U.S. smartphone sales while Apple smartphones accounted for 29%. But when you look at the sales of their flagship devices—the Galaxy 7 and iPhone 6s—the race is much closer, but with Samsung still in the lead. The Galaxy S7/S7 Edge accounted for 16% of sales in the last three months to May while the iPhone 6s/6s Plus accounted for 14.6% of sales. Then again, Apple is still king in profits of smartphone sales, and the Galaxy 7 series is six months newer than the iPhone. When the iPhone 7 launches this fall, Apple could well be in the lead again by a long shot.

[Image: Samsung]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life