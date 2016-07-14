Trace Genomics is the 23andMe of farming

The San Francisco startup has just raised $4 million and with it plans to launch a service that includes a soil testing kit and “pathogen panel” that farmers can place soil into to be sent off and diagnosed to determine whether the land has harmful bacteria or fungi in it. The company will charge $199 per test. Refactor cofounder and general partner Zal Bilimoria, who led the $4 million funding round, told TechCrunch:
“Healthy soil breeds healthy crops. There are harmful pathogens and beneficial organisms that live in the soil and interact during the whole planting season and through harvest. Trying to understand what is in the soil, biologically, would be a really important data set for farmers. But it is not even usually available today to them.”
[Image: cjuneau]