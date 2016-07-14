Trace Genomics is the 23andMe of farming

The San Francisco startup has just raised $4 million and with it plans to launch a service that includes a soil testing kit and “pathogen panel” that farmers can place soil into to be sent off and diagnosed to determine whether the land has harmful bacteria or fungi in it. The company will charge $199 per test. Refactor cofounder and general partner Zal Bilimoria, who led the $4 million funding round, told TechCrunch: