Here’s the lineup for Donald Trump’s Republican convention: Peter Thiel, Rudy Giuliani, and more

The New York Times obtained the speakers list and schedule for next week’s Republican National Convention, and it contains plenty of surprise appearances and some prominent disappearing acts ( Sarah Palin , boxing promoter Don King, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ).

Monday, July 18: It’s all about Benghazi and the border, with appearances by some border patrol agents, Jamiel Shaw Sr. (whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant), former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, Melania Trump, and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa

Tuesday, July 19: The economy, starring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Tiffany Trump, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Donald Trump Jr., and possible (but probably not) vice-presidential pick Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Wednesday, July 20: Newt Gingrich, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Eric Trump, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Trump’s vice-presidential choice (to be announced on Friday)

Thursday, July 21: Tech investor Peter Thiel, former football star Tim Tebow; Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee; Florida Governor Rick Scott, Ivanka Trump . . . and (drumroll, please) Donald J. Trump.