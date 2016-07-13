Gwyneth Paltrow and Juice Beauty founder Karen Behnke on the future of organic beauty

“Natural doesn’t mean anything. There’s no regulation for the word natural . . . You can discount that label completely. Organic is a label you can believe.”

At a small event in New York City today, Gwyneth Paltrow and Juice Beauty founder Karen Behnke (Paltrow is the creative director of Juice Beauty’s makeup line) discussed the future of the organic beauty industry and their new product line made from phytopigments (naturally derived color from fruits and other plants). Behnke expanded on Paltrow’s directive about where to put our trust: “Organic,” she said, is a strict label denoting that the total organic content of the product is 70% or greater.

As for the future of organic beauty? Paltrow believes the market will continue to grow with consumer awareness, and hopes in the end it leads to lower product price points across the industry (right now, Behnke mentioned that their cost to create organic products is 2-3x that of more common beauty brands).

Paltrow summed up: “I think it’s unconscionable that the toxic products are the ones everyone can afford and have access to.”