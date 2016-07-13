Now a car crash is being blamed on “Pokémon Go”

Amid the headlines over robberies, injuries, and other mishaps, it was inevitable that the most popular mobile game in the universe would end up causing a car accident. A driver in Auburn, New York, was playing Pokémon Go when he crashed into a tree on Tuesday night, police tell Auburn’s The Citizen.
“Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the driver sustained lacerations to both legs and was disoriented, but was not seriously injured,” reports The Citizen. A statement from the police department said that the driver “admitted to actively playing the ‘Pokémon Go’ game while driving causing him to become distracted and run off the roadway into a tree.”
[Photo: Auburn Police Department]