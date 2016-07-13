Tiny Brooklyn pie-making business Megpies arrives at Starbucks

Megpies, the purveyors of Brooklyn-born hand pies, has just snagged a deal with Starbucks, making the colorful artisanal pop-tart-like desserts available at 7,500 locations across the country.

Founder Meghan Ritchie and partner Paul Jones came up with the idea on a Brooklyn stoop. In this video about their start, Ritchie says,

Right now, we’re in parts of Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan, but we’d like to see ourselves in all of the boroughs… Conquering the world, I think, is the dream.