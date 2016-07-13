People are being arrested for writing negative things about the police

Following the Dallas shooting, police departments are becoming hypersensitive to any and every perceived threat. Now it seems the authorities are actively monitoring online social networks and arresting people for publishing negative posts, reports The Intercept .

At least four people in the last week have been arrested in different cities for posting messages that alluded to police retaliation. They are being charged with crimes that range from “disorderly conduct” to “inciting injury to persons or property.”

Free speech advocates are now weighing in about the potential ramifications. “Arresting people for speech is something we should be very careful about,” Internet researcher Bruce Schneier told The Intercept.