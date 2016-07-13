advertisement
Pokémon Go is more popular than Twitter among U.S. Android users

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

A few days ago, analytics company SimilarWeb reported that Pokémon Go was on track to overtake Twitter’s daily active user count on Android. As of Monday, about 5.9% of Android users in the U.S. are playing Pokémon Go daily, which SimilarWeb says is more than Twitter’s daily user base. 

