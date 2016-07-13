Top AR/VR tools developer Unity scores $181 million in VC funding

Coming on the heels of a report that augmented reality and virtual reality startups have scored $2 billion in VC funding over the last 12 months , Unity Technologies, which created the world’s-largest development platform for 2D, 3D, AR, and VR games said it has closed a $181 million Series C round.

According to Crunchbase, the company had previously brought in $17.5 million.

The new round is a big endorsement of Unity’s place in the burgeoning world of AR and VR. Developers are widely using its technology to build consumer-facing experiences. With VR and AR expected, according to Digi-Capital to make for a $120 billion market by 2020, it’s no wonder investors are excited about Unity’s tools.