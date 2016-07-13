advertisement
VCs invested record $2 billion in AR and VR in last year

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Pokémon Go may be getting all the ink, but it’s just the most visible success right now in the world of augmented reality and virtual reality.

According to a new report from Digi-Capital, VCs have invested a record $2 billion in AR and VR startups in the last year. 

The big dog in the AR industry, of course, is Magic Leap, which scored a $749 million investment. But, the Digi-Capital report concludes that the remainder of the $2 billion–60%–went to investments in “video, hardware, solutions and services, games, apps, advertising/marketing, tech, distribution and peripherals.” Even without Magic Leap, the AR and VR industries are now bringing in more than $1 billion in VC money a year.

