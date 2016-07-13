advertisement
Timbuk2 and New Balance join forces to ensure your bag matches your biking shoes

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Timbuk2 is launching two new styles for bikers—a backpack and a sling—that pair with the New Balance C-Series footwear, which is designed for urban cycling commutes. Both bags feature reflective strips, phone and laptop protection, and are designed to work for both lefties and righties. They hit stores on July 16. 

