Facebook’s software testing lab has more than 2,000 mobile devices

Up in the middle of Oregon, Facebook has assembled a testing lab with 2,000 mobile devices. That’s more than any teenager, or gadget hound I know, and it’s all about making sure its software works on any phone a user might have.

The idea, the company said in a blog post today, is that it needs “to be able to run tests on more than 2,000 mobile devices to account for all the combinations of device hardware, operating systems, and network connections that people use to connect on Facebook.”

Up in its Prineville, Oregon, data center, it looks a whole lot like the world’s largest mobile phone store, but without the pushy salespeople. This is all tied to what the company calls CT-Scan, a system for understanding “the performance implications of code changes” and for decreasing “the number of software regressions.”

They tried doing all this with single engineers with single mobile devices, but it couldn’t scale. And if they wanted to do it at HQ in Silicon Valley, they’d have needed at least nine huge rooms, each with a couple hundred devices. Thus, the 2,000-device-plus lab in Oregon.