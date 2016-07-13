Lyst partners with payments firm Klarna to make it even easier to spend money on a shopping spree

Online fashion site Lyst, which is used by over 40 million shoppers annually around the world, is making it easier than ever to go on a shopping spree—without all that initial guilt about spending your hard-earned money. Today, it’s announcing a partnership with Swedish payments firm Klarna that enables shoppers to buy products just by entering their email and shipping address—you can enter your credit card info later or even pay after the item is delivered. As you’d expect, early tests show that the feature spurred more shopping, with a 5.1% increase in conversion and a 6.8% increase in total sales.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens