Lyst partners with payments firm Klarna to make it even easier to spend money on a shopping spree

Online fashion site Lyst, which is used by over 40 million shoppers annually around the world, is making it easier than ever to go on a shopping spree—without all that initial guilt about spending your hard-earned money. Today, it’s announcing a partnership with Swedish payments firm Klarna that enables shoppers to buy products just by entering their email and shipping address—you can enter your credit card info later or even pay after the item is delivered. As you’d expect, early tests show that the feature spurred more shopping, with a 5.1% increase in conversion and a 6.8% increase in total sales.