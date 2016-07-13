advertisement
The best-selling non-Amazon items sold around the world on Prime Day

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Amazon today announced that customer orders on its shopping holiday surpassed Prime Day 2015 by more than 60% worldwide and more than 50% in the U.S., adding that it was the biggest day ever for sales of Amazon devices like the Fire TV, Kindle and Echo. 

 These were the top-selling non-Amazon items sold globally:

United States: Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

UK: Oral-B Pro 6000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity and Smart Series

Spain: SanDisk USB memory stick

Japan: Calbee Breakfast Cereal 800 grams

Italy: Lexar JumpDrive

Germany and Austria: Tefal Jamie Oliver Frying Pan

France and Belgium: Game of Thrones DVD – season 1 to 4

Canada: Sennheiser HD 598 Special-Edition Over-Ear Headphones

