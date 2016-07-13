The best-selling non-Amazon items sold around the world on Prime Day

Amazon today announced that customer orders on its shopping holiday surpassed Prime Day 2015 by more than 60% worldwide and more than 50% in the U.S., adding that it was the biggest day ever for sales of Amazon devices like the Fire TV, Kindle and Echo.
These were the top-selling non-Amazon items sold globally:
United States: Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
UK: Oral-B Pro 6000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity and Smart Series
Spain: SanDisk USB memory stick
Japan: Calbee Breakfast Cereal 800 grams
Italy: Lexar JumpDrive
Germany and Austria: Tefal Jamie Oliver Frying Pan
France and Belgium: Game of Thrones DVD – season 1 to 4
Canada: Sennheiser HD 598 Special-Edition Over-Ear Headphones