These women couldn’t find a work-life bag, so they created one

Last week, I wrote a story about how hard it is for women to find a bag that is both functional and beautiful . The struggle is real.

When Amina Belouizdad and Felicia Snyder were working on their MBAs at the Wharton School, they decided to take the problem into their own hands and create a practical, elegant bag that they could use for work, travel and leisure. On Wednesday, they launched their company, Bartaile—named for a bird that flies 7,000 miles in 8 days, from Alaska to New Zealand without taking a break for water or sleep. In their minds, the bird represents today’s working woman.

The bag they’ve created is designed to convert easily from a satchel to a backpack to a messenger bag. It has a padded compartment for a laptop and also has many pockets for easy organization. The bag comes in canvas ($225) and leather ($325). I was able to see the canvas version; it’s a simple, elegant design that allows you to throw it on as a backpack as you bike to work, then convert it into a tote when you have to go to a business meeting.

As I was researching my story, I found that many women are dissatisfied with their current bag options. Fortunately there’s a flock of startups entering the space and innovating.