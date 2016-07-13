There will be more ways than you can count to watch this year’s Democratic convention

In 2012, half of the audience watching Democrats renominate President Obama as their candidate at that year’s convention was over 55 years old, a sharp increase from the number of older viewers in 2008. This year, the Democrats hope to reverse that trend. Today, they are announcing a dozen new options for watching the July 25-28 convention in Philadelphia, from DirecTV and TV-connected hardware devices like Apple TV and Roku to free live streams on Twitter and Twitch . In addition to live coverage for 5 to 6 hours of all the action on the stage at the Wells Fargo Center, there will be special behind-the-scenes videos, digital shorts and 360-degree live coverage that can be viewed on VR headgear.

“We’re reaching those groups who traditionally don’t watch conventions – to make it as engaging and inclusive as possible,” the DNC’s Chief Innovation Officer Andrew Binns told Fast Company. “Our goal is however anyone wants to watch it, anytime, anyplace, on any device.”

And yes, Pokemon Go will be allowed (for now) at the arena.

Here’s the full list:

Cable Providers

• DirecTV (Live Convention Week)

• Comcast Xfinity (Video on Demand and Live Convention Week)