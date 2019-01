To the aspiring Tony Sopranos of the world: Don’t Gambino with your future.

A recent study based on U.S. Census data of Italian-Americans in the mid-20th century has found that attending college boosted mafia members’ income by roughly 8% for every year of study. College-educated mobsters running complex illegal business schemes, such as embezzling, demonstrated the biggest income gains.

In other words: Leave the gun, take the degree.