Morning intelligence

• British prime minister David Cameron is officially resigning today and handing the reins to the U.K.’s newly appointed leader, Theresa May .

• Bernie Sanders finally endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton yesterday, effectively putting an end to the party’s primary campaign.

• German police searched the homes of 60 people who allegedly posted hate speech to a private Facebook group.

• Yahoo‘s patent portfolio, which was thought to be valued at about $4 billion, reportedly may be worth far less.