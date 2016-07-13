Twitter will livestream three Bloomberg shows

The shows are three of the media company’s daily news programs: Bloomberg West, What’d You Miss? and With All Due Respect, reports Recode. Twitter and Bloomberg will share revenue on ad packages sold with the shows, and Twitter will show ads both in-stream during broadcasts and before highlights of the show when clips are shared. Twitter wouldn’t comment on the terms of the deal, but a source told Recode that the deal is similar to the 70-30 split Twitter uses with other pre-roll ad partners.