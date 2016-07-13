Study shows that to a teen’s brain getting “likes” is like winning money

It’s blatantly obvious that teenagers are obsessed with social media. Go anywhere in public and you’re likely to see teens hunched over their phones tweeting, Instagramming, and “like”-ing away. But now a new study shows why teens may be so addicted to social media: the same areas of their brains that activate when they win money or see someone they love also activate when they get a “like” on social media, reports CNN. “Reward circuitry is thought to be particularly sensitive in adolescence,” says the study’s lead author Lauren Sherman. “It could be explaining, at least in part, why teens are such avid social media users.”