Researchers show artificial sweetener wreaks havoc on the body

Billions of people consume artificial sweeteners every day in processed foods and drinks, or by adding the little yellow and pink packets to their tea and coffee. But now new research confirms that artificial sweeteners can make you feel hungry and actually eat more and also wreaks havoc on your body in other ways: promoting insomnia, decreased sleep quality, and causing hyperactivity, reports Sleep Review. The study’s lead researcher, Greg Neely from the University of Sydney, said:
“When we investigated why animals were eating more even though they had enough calories, we found that chronic consumption of this artificial sweetener actually increases the sweet intensity of real nutritive sugar, and this then increases the animal’s overall motivation to eat more food.”
