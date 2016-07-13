Clinton calls for “national guidelines for use of force” after police shootings

The Democratic presidential hopeful announced her support of the national guidelines in order to curb the “tragedy of black men and women and black children being killed in police incidents,” the Hill reports:
She called on both the law enforcement community and the civilian population to “develop national guidelines for the use of force by police officers.” Those guidelines would presumably give officers more objective protocols to help limit the use of deadly force. She also backed implicit bias training for police officers to help cut down on snap judgments by officers made solely based on race.