Report: Yahoo patents up for sale are mostly worthless

Early in the negotiations for Yahoo’s core business, insider sources suggested that final bids could come in at an optimistic $8 billion —an estimate that has since been slashed in half.

Now a similar story is emerging around the sale of Yahoo’s patents, with a new report claiming that the patent portfolio the company set aside for sale this past spring, rumored to be worth as much as $4 billion, is largely worthless. ArsTechnica labeled the offering a “fire sale” in June, and the report, by analytics firm PatentTurbo, lends credence to that stance.

According to PatentTurbo, 44% of the Yahoo patents would likely not survive a legal challenge, and much of the remainder would also be at risk.