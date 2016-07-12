advertisement
Report: Yahoo patents up for sale are mostly worthless

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Early in the negotiations for Yahoo’s core business, insider sources suggested that final bids could come in at an optimistic $8 billion—an estimate that has since been slashed in half. 

Now a similar story is emerging around the sale of Yahoo’s patents, with a new report claiming that the patent portfolio the company set aside for sale this past spring, rumored to be worth as much as $4 billion, is largely worthless. ArsTechnica labeled the offering a “fire sale” in June, and the report, by analytics firm PatentTurbo, lends credence to that stance. 

According to PatentTurbo, 44% of the Yahoo patents would likely not survive a legal challenge, and much of the remainder would also be at risk. 

