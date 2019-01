It’s been said that our main use for wearables, including smartwatches, is tracking our health and fitness. A new Accenture study seems to bear that out, finding that the number of consumers who use mobile health apps increased from 16% in 2014 to 33% today. It also found that the number of consumers who use health wearables increased from 9% to 21% during the same time.

The Accenture researchers surveyed about 8,000 people in seven countries, including 2,225 in the U.S.