The lawsuit that Hyperloop One employees just filed is more ridiculous than an episode of “Silicon Valley” 

Cofounder Brogan BamBrogan (yes, that’s really his name) of the futuristic transportation company Hyperloop One and several other early employees have filed a salacious lawsuit against the company’s executive chairman Shervin Pishevar, CEO Robert Lloyd, general counsel Afshin Pishevar, and venture capitalist Joseph Lonsdale. I’ve never said this before about a lawsuit, but it reads better than an episode of Silicon Valley. (Read the full complaint below.)

According to the complaint, the defendants built a workplace culture “rife with nepotism” and “wasted the company’s precious cash.” It also specifically accuses the executive chairman of not only getting intimate with the PR vendor, but also increasing her salary multifold. Oh, and there’s this: Hyperloop’s general counsel allegedly once hung a noose from BamBrogan’s chair.

The company is in the process of building a system that shoots a cylindrical container through a depressurized tube at roughly 700 miles per hour and has promised to deliver a full system test by the end of the year. With all the shenanigans apparently taking place at the office, it’s a wonder if they’ll have time to actually get any work done.