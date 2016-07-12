advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Will Lyft expand beyond the U.S., like Uber has?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Lyft is “very likely” to start operating in other countries, cofounder and president John Zimmer said at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference, as per a Bloomberg report. Until now, Lyft has focused on staving off Uber in the U.S., though the company has allied itself with Uber rivals like Didi Chuxing in China and Ola in India. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life