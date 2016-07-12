advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

WATCH: Bernie Sanders endorses Hillary Clinton

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

At a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, it finally happened. After a hard-fought primary battle and weeks of indecision, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. 

Sanders said: 

I have come here today not to talk about the past but to focus on the future. That future will be shaped more by what happens on November 8 in voting booths across our nation than by any other event in the world. I have come here to make it as clear as possible as to why I am endorsing Hillary Clinton and why she must become our next president.

And Donald Trump immediately replied with a harsh opinion:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life