Tinder to sponsor “exhibit” at “pop-up” ice-cream museum complete with $18 sprinkle pool

Tinder is not directly responsible for the Museum of Ice Cream that Eater reports is “popping up” in (where else?) New York City’s Meatpacking District this August. But the dating app will be sponsoring an “interactive exhibit” centered around a “custom app” in what is basically a lavish marketing scheme dressed up as #art.

After paying $18, or roughly the price of an entrée at a reasonably nice sit-down restaurant, grown-ups will gain access to a pool filled with artificial sprinkles, the centerpiece of a “lick-able, likable, shareable ice cream-centric experience . . . just a few scoops from the Whitney Art Museum”—a steal, considering the Whitney charges $25 for adults. Kids under 10, however, get to enjoy the Museum of Ice Cream for $12. The institution, its website reads, “is curated by a collective of ice cream obsessed designers, artists, and friends.”

Know what isn’t popping up or being curated or sponsored by Tinder or anybody else in the Meatpacking District this summer? Whimsical summertime amusements for families that can’t afford to spend double digits on “lick-able, likable, shareable ice cream-centric experiences” in a city in the throes of a housing crisis and where one in five residents live in poverty. Not that you’d know that by looking around the sprinkle pool.