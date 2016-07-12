On Prime Day, some Amazon customers are having checkout problems 

For the second year in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day has been plagued by some glitches. At its inaugural shopping holiday last year, in which millions of Prime members get discounts on thousands of items, Amazon wasn’t prepared for the demand and couldn’t keep up with all the orders flooding in. This year, some members are loudly complaining that they’re having a tough time adding sale items to their carts.
And Amazon acknowledged the problems:
Some customers are reporting difficulty with checkout. We’re working to resolve this issue quickly.
— Amazon (@amazon) July 12, 2016