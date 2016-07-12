Google wants to make it easier to shop across borders

In the coming weeks Google will allow retailers in the U.S., U.K., and Australia the opportunity to post ads featuring local currencies. For instance, when viewed in the U.S., an ad from a British retailer would appear with pricing in dollars rather than pounds. The idea is to lower the barrier to shopping with retailers in other countries.

The decision is interesting in the wake of the U.K.’s decision to exit the EU, which has led to the value of the pound to decline. The change in currency could prompt Americans to look for deals overseas.

“Mobile is erasing these country borders and the world is becoming more and more mobile,” says Google’s VP of shopping Jonathan Alferness. Google says cross-border commerce is a $294 billion a year business.