Facebook turns to Office 365 because “Facebook at Work doesn’t end the need for email”

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

So says Tim Campos, Facebook‘s chief information officer, according to the Wall Street Journal. Though Facebook employees use Facebook at Work internally—the Slack competitor the company has been working on for some time—Facebook has reportedly signed a deal to use Microsoft’s Office 365 for its email and calendar services. 

