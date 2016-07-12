Starbucks is raising prices on coffee, espresso, and tea lattes

I give up. Actually, I gave up a long time ago. Once upon a time, from 2007 to 2010, I boycotted Starbucks with all the rigor of a self-righteous Faith Militant. (Screw the big chains! I’m only supporting small local coffee shops run by friends of mine!)

Until the day that I was on assignment in some town in Florida and desperately needed caffeine, I swallowed my pride and ordered a small cup (refusing to order a “tall” is my last remaining form of protest). Now, I’m one of the company’s top revenue generators (though I occasionally snag a New York Times on the way out).

So, when Starbucks announced today that it was raising prices on select sizes of brewed coffee by 10¢ to 20¢ and on espresso and tea lattes by 10¢ to 30¢, I barely sighed. Of course, I’ll be back in line later this morning.