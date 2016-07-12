Morning intelligence

• Five American families have brought a $1 billion lawsuit against Facebook , claiming that the social network “knowingly provided material support and resources to Hamas.”

• Tesla is being investigated by the SEC to determine whether the company violated securities laws by not telling investors about a fatal autopilot crash.

• Turns out you can continue to obsessively play Pokémon Go without granting the app full access to your Google account. The game’s developer, Niantic, says it was mistakenly requesting full access and that Pokémon Go does not collect anything beyond basic profile information.

• Coming up today: Bernie Sanders is expected to endorse Hillary Clinton, when the two appear together at a campaign event in New Hampshire.