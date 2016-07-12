Here are the 9 new startups in the 2016 Disney Accelerator

The startups run the gamut of myriad disciplines including cinematic virtual reality, robots with human-like facial expressions, and artificial intelligence, reports TechCrunch.
• Ader: a marketplace that matches brands with e-sports influencers
• Atom Tickets: a mobile app that allows cinema-goers to buy tickets and concessions in advance with social aspects, including allowing users to invite friends to the movies
• Hanson Robotics: a Hong Kong-based creator of human-like robots with a facial expressions
• Jaunt VR: a maker of hardware and software tools enable cinematic virtual reality content creation
• LittleBits: an educational toy maker that makes easy-to-use electronic building blocks for children
• Nom: an online live-streaming video community for foodies
• OTOY: a holographic content company working in light-field rendering in relation to AR and VR
• Playbuzz: a content-creation platform that focuses on mobile-friendly formats that are optimized for social sharing
• Pley: a toy subscription company—think Netflix or RedBox for toys