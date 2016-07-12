Here are the 9 new startups in the 2016 Disney Accelerator

The startups run the gamut of myriad disciplines including cinematic virtual reality, robots with human-like facial expressions, and artificial intelligence, reports TechCrunch .

• Ader: a marketplace that matches brands with e-sports influencers

• Atom Tickets: a mobile app that allows cinema-goers to buy tickets and concessions in advance with social aspects, including allowing users to invite friends to the movies

• Hanson Robotics: a Hong Kong-based creator of human-like robots with a facial expressions

• Jaunt VR: a maker of hardware and software tools enable cinematic virtual reality content creation

• LittleBits: an educational toy maker that makes easy-to-use electronic building blocks for children

• Nom: an online live-streaming video community for foodies