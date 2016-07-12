Google says it notifies users of 4,000 state-sponsored cyberattacks each month

Google senior vice president and Alphabet board member Diane Greene revealed the figures while speaking at a Fortune magazine tech conference in Aspen, Colorado, reports Reuters. The search giant recently set a precedent for notifying its users of government cyberattacks. Though Greene reported notification of 4,000 state-sponsored cyberattacks each month, she did not elaborate on whether any of those attacks involved U.S. government spying.
