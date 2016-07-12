Google is making a major change to help protect  “Pokémon Go” users

While Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm, some players were alarmed that the app gives game developer Niantic full-access permission for the user’s Google account, which could potentially authorize them to look through your emails. Niantic has since issued a statement to Mashable that it “erroneously” requested full-access permission to a user’s Google account and that Google itself will soon automatically be reducing “Pokémon Go‘s permission to only the basic profile data that Pokémon Go needs,” so players don’t have to do this manually. Here is Niantic’s statement in full:
We recently discovered that the Pokémon GO account creation process on iOS erroneously requests full access permission for the user’s Google account. However, Pokémon GO only accesses basic Google profile information (specifically, your User ID and email address) and no other Google account information is or has been accessed or collected. Once we became aware of this error, we began working on a client-side fix to request permission for only basic Google profile information, in line with the data that we actually access. Google has verified that no other information has been received or accessed by Pokémon GO or Niantic. Google will soon reduce Pokémon GO’s permission to only the basic profile data that Pokémon GO needs, and users do not need to take any actions themselves.