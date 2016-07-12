These nanotech tattoos could allow advertisers to track your emotions

The new temporary tattoos were created by researchers from Tel Aviv University and are comprised of a noninvasive carbon electrode that is attached to a person’s skin where it measures muscle and nerve activity, reports Engadget. Though there are myriad uses for the nanotech tattoos—monitoring muscular nervous signals in the body, acting as control relay point for artificial limbs—one of the more commercial aspects the tattoos could be used for is to help companies, such as advertisers, track the facial expressions we make when we have emotional reactions to something, one of the device’s researchers noted: