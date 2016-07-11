Likely hoax site offers pro walkers to go catch Pokemon for you

Like bazillions of other people, you’re probably already a Pokemon Go addict. But maybe you’re too lazy to actually get out and walk around yourself trying to chase down Pokemon. If so, PokeWalk may be right for you.

This is almost certainly a big ol’ joke. PokeWalk says its “professional walkers” will get out and Catch ’em all for you. For just $20 for 10 kilometers of walking, these guys will bring your phone back (yes, you would have to give them your phone) jam-packed with Pokemon. Don’t worry too much about the hefty data fees you’ll be paying for all the porn the walkers watch on your dime.

Like I said, this is probably a hoax, particularly given that PokeWalk says it has $4 million in funding already. But who knows? Silicon Valley VCs can move fast.

And why wouldn’t they want to fund a startup that tweets things like “Are you ready to sit on your couch and still count steps?” After all, if this model works, they could expand into lazy Fitbit wearers.