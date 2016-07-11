Report: Tesla is under investigation by the SEC for not disclosing autopilot crash 

According to the Wall Street Journal , the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether Tesla breached securities laws by not informing investors of a crash that killed a Tesla owner . The incident took place while the driver’s Model S was in autopilot mode.

Elon Musk, however, insists the crash was “not material to the value of Tesla,” since the incident was the first to occur in 130 million miles of drivers using Tesla’s autopilot mode. That’s notably less than the current U.S. rate of one fatality for every 94 million miles driven.