BuzzFeed’s Brother Orange feature film is in development

BuzzFeed Motion Pictures finally landed a movie deal. The story of the lost iPhone in China that turned into the “mega-vi” Brother Orange saga is being developed for Flagship Entertainment, a joint venture between Warner Bros and China Media Capital which is aimed at making hit films for the Chinese market.

Ellen DeGeneres, who brought Brother Orange onto her talkshow in April 2015, has signed on as an executive producer along with Broad City co-star Ilana Glazer. The author of the original BuzzFeed story, Matt Stopera, is also executive producing (and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is roommates with Glazer).

It’s an important milestone for BuzzFeed, since the company has invested heavily in video production as part of its strategy to become the next great globally distributed media company.