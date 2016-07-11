Grindr helped two men discover they have H.I.V.

In a small study, researchers used gay dating app Grindr to get gay men to try home H.I.V. self-testing kits that use a swab of the gums to produce results in 20 minutes.

They targeted gay black and Hispanic men, communities most likely to be infected with H.I.V., with banner ads that gave them access to kits by mail, at a pharmacy, or at a vending machine in the parking lot of the L.A. Gay and Lesbian Center.

Of the 56 men who requested the kit and answered survey questions, 69% had not been tested in the last six months and two learned from the kit that they were infected.

The researchers at Indiana University and UCLA who conducted the study believe that Grindr could be a very productive way to encourage H.I.V. home testing.

