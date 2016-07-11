Why Pokémon Go is such a big deal

By now, you’re probably sick of all the hype and headlines around Pokémon Go —and maybe you don’t even know what a Jigglypuff* is! Why do so many people care?

I hear you. But Pokémon Go is a lot more than the latest Pokémon game. For one, it was created by a company called Niantic, which you’ve likely never heard of, but they used to be owned by Google where they ran a game called Ingress.

That game allowed players to control areas based upon their position in the real world in an experience that was like Foursquare coupled with King of the Hill. For Pokémon Go, Niantic essentially paired its technology from Ingress with Nintendo/The Pokémon Company’s lovable little monster catching game. The rest was stock market history, as Nintendo’s shares surged 36% over the weekend.

However, the even bigger deal about Pokémon Go is that it proves out augmented reality, an experimental UX that failed to catch on much in the last decade, in its first hyper-successful mainstream application. If you want to go down that rabbit hole, I wrote a bunch more on the topic over at Co.Design.

* BTW this is what a Jigglypuff is. Sorry. I just had to tell you.